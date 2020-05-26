India News | Armed Forces Brief Top Leadership on Military Options for Dealing with Situation on China Border

New Delhi (India), May 27 (ANI) Amid efforts to de-escalate the tensions with China in Ladakh through talks, the Indian military leadership on Tuesday gave their inputs to the government on dealing with the situation.

According to sources, the defence ministry and the armed forces including the Army, Navy and the Air Force have prepared their inputs and options for dealing with the crisis.

The points were first discussed by the military leaders including Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the three services chiefs with the Defence Minister in his South Block office on Tuesday morning.

After the meeting in Defence Ministry, the Chief of Defence Staff briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the military inputs and suggestions to handle the situation in Ladakh where China has brought in more than 5000 troops who are deployed all along the Line of Actual Control at multiple locations from Daulat Beg Oldie to other areas in Ladakh.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on all aspects of the ongoing stand-off with China which started on May 5-6 with a swift movement of troops by the Chinese in Pangong Tso, Finger and Galwan Nala area.

The military leaders have suggested several options to the government listing all the possible scenarios, the sources said.

The options also include the military steps to be taken in case the Chinese side decides to scale up its presence and aggression on the Line of Actual Control.

The Chief of Defence Staff has come up as the single point of contact for the government on security issues after the creation of the new post on December 31.

The security forces after being initially surprised for a brief period have been able to match up the Chinese build-up there. (ANI)

