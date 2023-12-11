New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): As the debate around the constitutional validity of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir comes to an end with the Supreme Court upholding its abrogation on August 5, 2019, armed forces veterans have appreciated the apex court verdict.

Ex-Indian Army chief Ved Malik took to his X timeline and wrote that the Article 370 was often misinterpreted by vested interests and it was an obstruction in India's national interest and security.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: UP Electricity Department Workers Trashed in Fatehpur’s Lalauli, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

"Delighted to see the end of Article 370. It was often misinterpreted by vested interests. Became an obstruction in India's national interest and security," General (retd) Malik said.

Lieutenant General (retd) KJS Dhillon (retd), said, "Articles 370 and 35A had to go!" ... So was written in 'Kitne Ghazi Aaye, Kitne Ghazi Gaye' long ago. Jai Hind."

Also Read | Mohan Yadav To Be New Madhya Pradesh CM: All About the BJP Leader Set To Be First 'Yadav' Chief Minister of MP.

Major General (retd) Brajesh Kumar, said, "Epoch making, Kashmir issue finally sealed by the highest court. Will impact d way our SF will deal with Pakistanis at LAC AGPL and future course(s) of action. A paradigm shift now called for."

Colonel (retd) S Dinny, said, "Civilisational integration of J&K with India was always there. Constitutional integration of J&K with India is complete now. Truly historic verdict."

Brigadier (retd) Jay Kaul, said, "Historical judgment by the apex court. All controversies laid to rest. A mess that existed for over 70 years has been swept away. A bold initiative by present Govt at the centre has been upheld. Time state political parties gear up for electoral process to prevail."

Earlier today, before the Supreme Court judgement on Article 370, the J-K People's Democratic Party, on its official X handle, also alleged that the party chief, Mehbooba Mufti, has been kept under house arrest.

"Even before the Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, police have sealed the doors of the residence of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and put her under illegal house arrest," the PDP said in a post on X. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Union Government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said that every decision taken by the Centre on behalf of a state can't be subject to a legal challenge. A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant delivered the verdict. CJI Chandrachud, reading out the judgement, said that every decision taken by the Centre on behalf of a state under proclamation can't be subject to a legal challenge and it will lead to the administration of the state coming to a standstill. The Supreme Court said that it has held that Article 370 is a temporary provision. "The proclamation of Maharaja stated that the Constitution of India will supersede. With this, the para of Instrument of Accession ceases to exist. Article 370 was an interim arrangement due to war conditions in the state. Textual reading also indicates that Article 370 is a temporary provision," the Court said. On August 5, 2019, the central government announced the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 and split the region into two union territories. The Supreme Court also directed the Election Commission to hold Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections by September 30, 2024. The Supreme Court also directed that statehood be restored as soon as possible. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)