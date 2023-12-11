Bhopal, December 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surprised many on Monday when it announced Mohan Yadav as the chief ministerial face for Madhya Pradesh. Winning from the Ujjain South Assembly constituency, Mohan Yadav became the first "Yadav" chief minister of the state. As the Minister for Higher Education in Madhya Pradesh from 2020 to 2023 under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he secured victory in the 2023 Assembly Election with a margin of 12,941 votes.

Dr Mohan Yadav secured his victory in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election with a margin of 12,941 votes, defeating Congress party's Chetan Premnarayan Yadav. This marks his third consecutive win, having been elected as an MLA in 2013 and re-elected in 2018 from the Ujjain South seat. Let's get to know the new CM, Mohan Yadav, whose journey from Ujjain South MLA to Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister reflects a blend of political acumen, electoral victories, and educational achievements. BJP Makes Low-Profile Mohan Yadav CM of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Era Ends.

Who is Dr Mohan Yadav?

The newly elected Chief Minister holds various educational degrees, including BSC, LLB, MA, MBA, and a PhD. Born on March 25, 1965, in Ujjain, to father Poonamchand Yadav, Mohan Yadav is married to Seema Yadav, and they have two sons and a daughter. Mohan Yadav, 58, concluded his term as a minister in the Shivraj Chouhan government with this elevation, marking a significant shift in Madhya Pradesh's political landscape. His political journey commenced with his first election as an MLA in 2013, followed by re-election in 2018 and a recent triumph in 2023. Mohan Yadav Is Next Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister; Narendra Singh Tomar Assembly Speaker.

The Ujjain South constituency consistently favoured Yadav, who successfully defended his seat, defeating Congress candidate Chetan Premnarayan Yadav. Having played a crucial role in Chouhan's government since 2020, Mohan Yadav's influence within the state's political sphere has grown. The BJP's resounding victory in the recent polls, securing 163 seats against Congress' 66, further solidifies Yadav's position as the chief minister-elect.

Known for his clean image and backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Yadav's appointment is expected to resonate with the Other Backward Class (OBC) community, a significant electorate in Madhya Pradesh. As Mohan Yadav takes the reins as Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, the BJP anticipates a continuation of its political dominance in the state under his leadership.

