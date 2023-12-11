A team of the Uttar Pradesh electricity department was allegedly attacked in Lalauli when they had gone to the town to inspect the power connection. A purported video of the incident has emerged on social media where the people can be seen assaulting an employee of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation. A group of men punched and kicked the worker as he tried to free himself from their clutches. The incident reportedly took place in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district. The time and date of the incident remains unknown and further details are awaited. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Brother Shoots 18-Year-Old Sister Dead for Talking to Man on Phone in Saharanpur.

Electricity Department Workers Thrashed By People in Lalauli:

