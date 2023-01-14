CDS Gen Anil Chauhan and the three service chiefs at the National War Memorial. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs -- Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar -- laid wreaths at the National War Memorial(NWM) on Saturday, on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day.

The Armed Forces Veterans Day is celebrated on January 14 every year, as on this day, in 1953, the First Indian Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of the Indian Army, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who led Indian Forces to Victory in the 1947 war against Pakistan, formally retired from the Services.

The First Armed Forces Veterans Day was observed on January 14, 2016. It was decided to commemorate this day every year by hosting events in honour of the ex-Servicemen and their families. (ANI)

