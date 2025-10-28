Kohima (Nagaland) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Indian Army and Assam Rifles in close coordination with Manipur Police, executed a series of precise, intelligence-driven joint operations that led to the apprehension of two cadres from hill and valley-based groups and recovery of a weapon, seizure of contraband, and other war-like stores during the period of October 17-24, 2025.

On 17 October 2025, during a check post by Assam Rifles, one individual was apprehended and 500 litres of spurious liquor were recovered in coordination with Wangoo Police at Pangaltabi in Kakching, whereas, on 24 October 2025, Assam Rifles apprehended Haominthang Haokip, a cadre of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), in Churachandpur with a pistol and two rounds.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and war-like stores from Saikumphai, Champhai District, Mizoram, a statement issued on Monday stated.

In a post on social media platform X, the Assam Rifles stated that during an operation on October 24, the forces recovered six 60mm mortar tubes with base plates, two 7.62mm Myanmar-made assault rifles, three shotguns, two .22 rifles, one hand grenade, forty live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, fifteen 60mm mortar rounds, two anti-personnel mines, and two radio sets with antennas along with a charger.

All recovered items have been handed over to the Police Department, Dungtlang, Champhai, for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Earlier, the Assam Rifles under Spear Corps, in the early hours of October 25, based on specific intelligence inputs and in coordination with Arunachal Pradesh Police, launched a follow-up operation in the general area of Manfeisang, Namsai District, South Arunachal Pradesh, a press release said.

During the extensive search and tracking operation, multiple columns were employed, including aerial reconnaissance, tracker dogs, drones, and technical surveillance. Troops have apprehended one ULFA (I) cadre near Hanthi Camp, Manfeisang.

The individual was identified as Self-Styled Corporal Thawseng Asom alias Anupom Dohatiya, aged 24 years, resident of Makum Bariakoli, Tinsukia District, Assam. The apprehended cadre was involved in the attack on the Army Camp at Kakopathar on October 17. (ANI)

