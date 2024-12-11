Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) The Army busted a major terrorist hideout in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, officials said here.

The Rashtriya Rifles troops busted the hideout during cordon and search operations in the forest area of Mahore, they said.

According to the officials, the recovery made from the hideout included an AK assault rifle, its three magazines with over 400 rounds, two pistols, two magazines with 14 rounds and four hand grenades.

The search operation in the area was continuing and further details were awaited, they added.

