Chennai, Sep 28 (PTI) Nearly 15 tons of live, unstable ordnance have been destroyed in controlled blasting exercises in two phases in nearby Tiruvallur District, the Army said here on Tuesday.

The Army's bomb disposal team conducted a "mammoth" operation (Operation Tiruvallur) wherein approximately 15 tons of "live, unexploded ordnance" alongwith iron and steel scrap were destroyed in two phases, a Defence release said.

The destruction of about 10 tons of unexploded shells happened in March this year and during the third week of September, the remaining five ton shells were destroyed.

The exercise was carried out at identified blasting sites in Gummidipoondi (about 10 tons) and Sholingur (five tons) in Tiruvallur District.

"It involved the dangerous task of retrieving, transporting and blasting these bombs in controlled blasts," the release said.

The bomb disposal team of the Army cleared these unstable and dangerous munitions with skill, precision and dexterity while also ensuring the safety of the local population in close coordination with the civil administration, the release added.

