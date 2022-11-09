Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) An Army jawan died of a bullet injury as his service weapon went off accidentally in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

The service rifle of the soldier belonging to the Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit went off accidentally, resulting in a bullet injury to him, in the border belt of Mankote, the officials said.

Also Read | Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud Pays Tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi Statue in the … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The injured jawan was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared "brought dead", they said. The inquest proceedings have been launched.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)