New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The Indian Army will procure multipurpose survival kits for foot soldiers as part of its infantry modernisation plan, said Army sources on Monday.

The sources stated that the Army will be floating an open tender to procure these kits in which foreign vendors will also be able to bid.

Each such kit should consist of components such as drop point blade, wire cutter, electric wire stripper, flat blade screwdriver and can opener, the sources noted.

The Indian Army has drawn a mega plan for infantry modernisation under which various equipment are being procured.

