Jammu, Jun 6 (PTI) General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited the headquarters of Strike One, also known as 1 Corps, in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and was briefed on the operational preparedness of the formation, the Army said on Friday.

He also visited a transit camp of the Northern Command in Jammu and the Udhampur Air Force Station, the Army's Northern Command said on X.

Also Read | Goa: Man Held for Trying to Trade Sensitive Data Online Using Cryptocurrency Transactions.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander Northern Command, visited Strike One; The Army Commander was briefed on the operational preparedness of the Formation. He lauded the dedication, infusion and innovative essence of the formation.

"The Army Commander also visited a Transit Camp of the Northern Command and appreciated their hard work and commitment for providing seamless transient facilities. He further visited the Udhampur Air Force Station, commending them for their high morale and dedication to duty," the post read.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 06, 2025: Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank and JSW Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

The Strike One Corps, considered one of the most formidable strike corps, is a high-priority, highly mechanised offensive formation in the Army, primarily tasked with rapid deployment and offensive operations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)