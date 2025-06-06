Mumbai, June 6: The share market will reopen on Friday, June 6, for the last trading day of the week after ending on a greener note on Thursday. Following the jump in the market, several stocks are expected to remain in focus on June 4. These stocks or shares include Bajaj Finserv (NSE: BAJAJFINSV), IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK), JSW Energy (NSE: JSWENERGY), Imagicaaworld Entertainment (NSE: IMAGICAA), IREDA (NSE: IREDA), and Power Grid (NSE: POWERGRID).

On June 5, Indian equities extended gains for a second session, led by a broad-based recovery across sectors after Tuesday’s sharp relief rally. The Nifty 50 edged higher by 0.4% and the Sensex closed up over 270 points. Scroll down to check the list of stocks that may remain in focus on June 6. Reliance Power Share Price Today, June 05: Stock Opens in Green, Trades Near INR 62 on NSE.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Friday, June 6:

Bajaj Finserv (NSE: BAJAJFINSV)

Jamnalal Sons Private Ltd. and Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, both part of Bajaj Finserv Ltd's promoter group, are slated to offload up to 31 million shares, representing a 1.9% stake in the company, via block deals, according to the term sheet of the transaction.

IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK)

On June 5, IndusInd Bank announced the expansion of its flagship digital banking platform, ‘INDIE’, to over 15 million existing retail banking customers, aiming to redefine the digital banking experience with a hyper-personalised and secure approach. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 05, 2025: HAL, REC and YES Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

JSW Energy (NSE: JSWENERGY)

JSW Energy announced the commissioning of 281 MW of renewable energy capacity, comprising 215 MW from solar and 66 MW from wind sources. This brings the company’s total installed capacity to 12,499 MW.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment (NSE: IMAGICAA)

According to CNBCTV18, Imagicaaworld Entertainment on Thursday (June 5) said it has signed an INR 275-crore loan agreement with HDFC Bank to finance the acquisition of two major amusement and water park assets, Wet’n Joy at Lonavala and Wet’n Joy & Saiteerth Devotional Theme Park at Shirdi.

IREDA (NSE: IREDA)

On June 5, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) set the floor price for share sale to institutional investors as the window for the deal opened. The fundraising of up to INR 5,000 crore will be conducted through qualified institutional placement.

Power Grid (NSE: POWERGRID)

On June 5, shares of Power Grid Corporation of India jumped over 2% to hit an intraday high of INR 295.25 after the company announced the acquisition of MEL Power Transmission (MPTL), a project-specific special purpose vehicle (SPV), under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route.

On June 5, Tesla shares fell 14% as US President Donald Trump threatened to pull government contracts for CEO Elon Musk's companies, escalating a war of words over the spending bill. The move dropped the EV maker USD 152 billion in value, the biggest hit to its market cap ever.

