Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) The Western Command of the Army observed World Blood Donor Day on Saturday by organising a mega blood donation drive across its area of responsibility, officials said.

The initiative was a remarkable demonstration of compassion, solidarity, and national service. It reaffirmed the Command's enduring commitment to the cause of saving lives, they said.

Four major blood donation camps were set up by Military Hospitals in Chandigarh, Ferozepur, Pathankot, and Jalandhar, an official statement said.

The drive witnessed overwhelming participation from serving personnel, families, veterans, and civilians, including volunteers from partner organisations such as Rotary International and the Indian Red Cross Society.

To enhance preparedness and strengthen civil-military medical cooperation, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed with several regional medical institutions.

During Operation Sindoor, a clarion call for blood saw a massive response from serving troops, veterans, and civilians, the statement said.

In another standout event, 513 Army personnel donated blood in a single day -- marking one of the highest turnouts in recent history. Collectively, over 2,500 volunteers across Western Command donated blood last year alone, it said.

