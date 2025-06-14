Jerusalem, June 14: The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv on Saturday set up a round the clock emergency helpline and advised Indian nationals to stay vigilant after escalation in Israel's conflict with Iran. "We are continuously monitoring the evolving situation including the safety of Indians nationals. In case of any emergency, please contact the 24x7 helpline of the Embassy: Telephone +972 54-7520711 +972 54-3278392 *Email* cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in," Indian embassy posted on X on Saturday. Iran-Israel Conflict: Indian Embassy in Tehran Issues Emergency Contact Numbers, Advises Indian Nationals to Remain Vigilant, Avoid Unnecessary Movements.

The embassy also advised Indian nationals to adhere to the safety protocols "as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command." Similar advisory was issued on Friday when Israel announced the launch of Operation Rising Lion against Iran. "Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters", the embassy advised on Friday. Iran Calls Nuclear Talks With US Meaningless After Israeli Strikes.

Indian Mission in Tel Aviv Establishes 24x7 Helpline

ADVISORY (As on 14 June 2025) *In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command (https://t.co/033m9pwvDj). *Please… — India in Israel (@indemtel) June 14, 2025

Israel attacked Iran early Friday targeting its nuclear, missile and military infrastructure. Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel killing at least three people and wounding dozens.

