Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Nov 30 (PTI) Senior district officials of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum have reviewed arrangements for the scheduled visit of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Jamshedpur on December 10, an official statement said.

Dhankhar will visit the steel city to take part in a function of XLRI.

Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri and Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal on Wednesday held a meeting with Dhalbhum Sub-Divisional Officer Piyush Sinha and Additional Superintendent of Police Sumit Agarwal, among others, to discuss the preparations for the visit.

Bhajantri and Kaushal issued instructions to officials concerned regarding arrangements needed to be made.

They asked the officials to maintain smooth traffic movement, barricade the premises and ensure law and order at the venue.

