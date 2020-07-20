Kohima, Jul 20 (PTI) Mumbai-based Animal rights activist Hema Chaudhary, arrested by Nagaland Police for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the people of the state, would be brought to Kohima late on Monday night, officials said.

Choudhary had made the alleged remarks in a YouTube video following which an offence was registered against her by the cybercrime police station in Nagaland.

She was charged with promoting enmity between different groups, making imputation prejudicial to national- integration and issuing statements conducing to public mischief.

She was arrested from her Mumbai home on Friday.

The state police team along with the accused landed in Imphal from Mumbai and they are coming to Kohima by road from the Manipur capital, officials said.

On reaching Kohima, swab samples of the members of the police team and Choudhary would be collected for COVID-19 tests.

She would be put up in a COVID-19 quarantine lock-up, and the police officers who had gone to arrest her would also stay within the quarantine complex, they said adding that Chaudhary would be produced before a court by Tuesday.

