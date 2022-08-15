Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): A team of artists made the map of India and a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tricolour using caps of bottles in Indore to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav marking 75 years of Independence of the country.

The art work was registered in the World Book of Records as the largest art piece made with bottle caps.

This beautiful artwork was made over 6,000 square feet and a team of 150 artists was involved in making it.

Akash Rai, an artist from Kolkata, in collaboration with other 150 artists completed this artwork in three days and two nights.

Speaking to ANI, Akash said, "We have made a portrait with more than 6 lakh caps of plastic bottles. The map of the country and a portrait of PM Modi have been made."

"We worked continuously for 3 days. A team of 150 artists got it ready on the morning of August 15," he added.Artists from Gujarat, Bangalore, Telangana, Karnataka, and Delhi were also involved in this work.Indore MP Shankar Lalwani was also present there. He congratulated the artists for creating a world record and later, he offered the provisional certificate of the World Book of Records to them.

Today on August 15, India will be celebrating the 75th year of its independence and many events and initiatives are being conducted to commemorate the day.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being observed by the Central government and the Indian populace to mark the country's 75th anniversary of independence.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tricolour.Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark SC judgement of January 23, 2004 that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India. (ANI)

