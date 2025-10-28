Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday inaugurated the newly commissioned Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) LPG Bottling Plant at Papu Nallah (Jullang Road), Naharlagun in Papum Pare district, marking a major step towards energy self-sufficiency and industrial development in the state.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt congratulations to IOCL and M/s B.A. Enterprises, the project partner, for their dedication and efficiency in completing this state-of-the-art facility in record time.

The plant, established over 46,000 square meters, is equipped with three modern LPG storage bullets with a total capacity of 87 metric tonnes, and can refill 3,000 LPG cylinders daily in a single shift, significantly boosting the state's gas supply chain and ensuring uninterrupted access to clean cooking fuel for thousands of households.

Khandu said that since the shutdown of the bottling plant at Kimin, gas agencies in Arunachal Pradesh have been facing hurdles in the timely distribution of LPG cylinders to consumers, as these are being procured from Assam.

He pointed out that commissioning of this plant will provide a sigh of relief to the 95-odd agencies operating across the state.

He described the project as a symbol of "Atma Nirbhar Arunachal in action," noting that it will generate employment, spur local economic activity, and strengthen the region's industrial base.

Paying tribute to the late Bamang Raman, founder of M/s B.A. Enterprises, the Chief Minister said, "This project is not just infrastructure, it is the realisation of a visionary dream."

He commended Bamang Amer, the wife of the late Raman and Managing Director of M/s B.A. Enterprises, for her "extraordinary resilience and leadership" in completing the project following her husband's demise earlier this year.

The Chief Minister lauded her and her children as role models for Arunachal's youth and a shining example of family enterprise and perseverance.

"This plant represents the essence of our government's commitment to enhancing the ease of living for every citizen," Khandu said, emphasising that the steady and reliable LPG supply aligns with the Government of India's vision of clean energy access for all.

Reiterating his government's support for local entrepreneurs, the Chief Minister called upon the youth of the state to take inspiration from Amer's journey.

"Our government will continue to handhold young entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into reality and become the architects of a 'Viksit Arunachal'," he added.

The commissioning of the IOCL LPG Bottling Plant marks a historic milestone in Arunachal Pradesh's march towards energy security and self-reliant industrial growth. (ANI)

