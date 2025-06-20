Itanagar, Jun 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Friday called for greater emphasis on empathy, cultural sensitivity, and emotional intelligence in the training of civil servants.

During a meeting with the director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) Sriram Taranikanti, at Raj Bhavan here, the governor stressed the importance of preparing administrators who can effectively serve tribal, remote, and border communities.

Parnaik suggested increasing the exposure of officer trainees (OTs) to Arunachal Pradesh, stating that such firsthand experiences would deepen their understanding of national security, development challenges, and regional aspirations, a Raj Bhavan communiqué said.

He also recommended incorporating modules on inter-agency coordination, particularly for officers assigned to sensitive or strategically significant areas.

Highlighting the need for transformative leadership in aspirational districts, the governor urged that training should focus on creating administrators committed to ensuring that government benefits reach the last citizen.

Emphasising emotional resilience, moral courage, and adaptive leadership, Parnaik underscored the value of emotional well-being in tackling the complexities of governance.

He further conveyed Raj Bhavan's and the state government's readiness to support institutional exchanges, mentorship, and training collaborations with the Academy to nurture young officers.

Earlier, Taranikanti briefed the governor on the Academy's vision of shaping ethical, efficient, and empathetic civil servants, reaffirming LBSNAA's commitment to inclusive development and support for all regions, including the Northeast.

He assured full cooperation in strengthening Arunachal Pradesh's administrative human resource and in assisting the state government's developmental goals.

