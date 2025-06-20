Bhopal, June 20: The Madhya Pradesh Board exam results for Class 5 and 8 re-exam have been released. The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) of Madhya Pradesh announced the MP board Class 5th and 8th re-exam results today, June 20. Students who appeared for the Class 5 and 8 re-exam can check their results and marks on the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in.

Here's the direct link to check MP Class 5th, 8th result 2025. Students, parents and teachers can check the MP Board Class 5 and 8 results 2025 by entering students' roll number/Samagra ID. It must be noted that schools can also check the results of their students by visiting the same website. The Madhya Pradesh Class 5th and Class 8th re-exams were held from June 2 to 9. RSOS Result 2025: Rajasthan State Open School Class 10th, 12th Results Declared at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in; Know How To Check Scorecard.

How To Check MP Bard 5th, 8th Result 2025:

Visit the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in.

On the homepage, click on the Class 5th 8th re-exam result link

Enter using your login details

Click on submit

Your MP Board Class 5th, 8th results will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Over 86,000 Class 5 students from government, private schools and registered Madarsas appeared for the re-exam. On the other hand, Class 8 exam saw 1,24,000 students taking the re-exam. After the exams concludes, the examination papers were evaluated at 322 centres by more than 22,000 evaluators. UGC NET June 2025 Exam: Where To Check Exam City Slips, Hall Tickets for National Eligibility Test Exam When Released.

The results of the MP 5th and 8th main exams were announced on March 28. For more details, check the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in.

