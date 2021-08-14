Itanagar, Aug 14 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 51,139 on Saturday as 166 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 252, a senior health official said.

The Capital Complex region registered the highest number of new cases at 41, followed by Lower Subansiri (19) and Changlang (14).

Also Read | Twitter Halts Its Account Verification Programme Again.

A 30-year-old woman from the Capital Complex region succumbed to the disease, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The state now has 2,289 active cases, while 48,598 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 271 on Friday, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Likely to See Rise in Temperature Till August 18, Says IMD.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 95.03 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 592, followed by Lower Subansiri (292) and Papumpare (206).

The state has so far tested over 9.9 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 3,893 on Friday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 4.26 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 9.05 lakh people have been inoculated so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)