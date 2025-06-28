Itanagar, Jun 28 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Industries Minister Nyato Dukam on Saturday said that the state is ready to become a launch pad for industrial growth and innovation, offering vast potential for sustainable investment and entrepreneurship.

Addressing an investment and entrepreneurship workshop on the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation Scheme (UNNATI 2024) here, he urged investors and entrepreneurs to see Arunachal Pradesh as a gateway to growth in the Northeast.

"If you wish to build in India, Arunachal Pradesh is your launch pad. If you seek to invest in sustainability, we offer the greenest canvas. If you dream of bridging tradition with innovation, we welcome you with open arms," he said.

The minister urged the participants to collaborate in creating a development narrative that is inclusive, green, and forward-looking.

"Let us come together to script the next chapter of Arunachal's growth, one that is inclusive, sustainable, and truly transformative," he added.

Reaffirming the state government's commitment to fostering an investor-friendly environment, Dukam highlighted the importance of continuous engagement between the government and entrepreneurs to transition Arunachal Pradesh from a consumer economy to a producer economy.

He also encouraged participants to learn from the workshop to build resilience and competitiveness in their ventures.

Advisor to the minister, Dr Mohesh Chai, in his address, called upon entrepreneurs to contribute to building a 'Viksit Arunachal'.

Pointing to Arunachal Pradesh's strategic location bordering Myanmar, Bhutan, and Tibet, he said the state can become a regional hub for trade and industry. He also referenced the transition from the Centre's 'Look East' to 'Act East' policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and urged attendees to use this momentum to make UNNATI 2024 impactful.

Chief Secretary Manish Gupta highlighted the importance of leveraging the state's strengths by developing its secondary and tertiary sectors. He praised the organisers for hosting a timely and relevant workshop, aligning with the vision of a developed Arunachal.

Industries Secretary Saugat Biswas also addressed the gathering, elaborating on the key components and opportunities under the UNNATI 2024 scheme.

Organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), in collaboration with the state industries department, the workshop drew over 300 aspiring entrepreneurs, banking officials, industry experts, consultants, heads of departments, and key stakeholders from across the state.

The workshop was designed to catalyse industrial development in the Northeast by creating business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) linkages, enhancing policy awareness, expanding access to finance, and promoting digital on-boarding for entrepreneurs.

The workshop featured technical sessions, experience-sharing platforms, DPIIT inter-departmental consultations, B2G meetings, and other activities aimed at strengthening the entrepreneurial landscape of the state.

