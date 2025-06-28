Bengaluru, June 28: In a shocking case of alleged animal cruelty and suspected occult practices (Tantrik Ritual), a woman in Bengaluru has been accused of killing her pet dog and keeping its decomposing body hidden inside her apartment for several days. The incident took place in the Mahadevapura area and came to light after neighbours complained about a foul stench emanating from the building.

The accused, identified as Triparna Paik, originally from West Bengal, allegedly slit the throat of her Labrador nearly four days before officials arrived. After the act, she reportedly wrapped the dog’s body in cloth and left it inside her locked apartment. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was alerted after residents raised concerns about the unbearable odor. When officials attempted to enter the flat, Triparna resisted and even threatened to take her own life, prompting police intervention. Midnight Tantric Ritual Ends in Bloodshed: Gujarat Healer Promising Pain Relief Brutally Murdered by Patient in Navsari.

Upon gaining access, authorities were met with a disturbing scene. The decomposed body of one dog was found, along with two other Labradors in a severely neglected state. The apartment was filled with photos of deities, ritual items, and lacked proper ventilation—intensifying the suspicion of occult involvement. Bijnor: Tantric Rituals Suspected After Grave of Islamic Scholar Found Dug Up With Head Missing in Uttar Pradesh; Probe Launched.

Triparna had reportedly owned four Labradors, and one had died under unclear circumstances about four months earlier. The surviving dogs have been taken into custody by BBMP officials and are undergoing veterinary evaluation for rescue and rehabilitation.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation into the motive and psychological state of the accused is ongoing.

