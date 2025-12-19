Panaji (Goa) [India], December 19 (ANI) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday addressed the people of Goa, emphasising better roadways and a corruption-free Goa.

" On the occasion of Goa Liberation Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the wonderful people of Goa. Let us honour our freedom fighters by pledging to build a corruption-free Goa with accessible healthcare, better roads and employment opportunities for all.

Also Read | US Green Card Lottery Programme Suspended by Donald Trump: Will It Hurt Indian Techies and Workers?.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday also took to X to commemorate Goa Liberation Day, calling it a "defining chapter" in India's national journey and paying tribute to the spirit of those who fought against injustice for freedom.

"Goa Liberation Day reminds us of a defining chapter in our national journey. We recall the indomitable spirit of those who refused to accept injustice and fought for freedom with courage and conviction. Their sacrifices continue to inspire us as we work towards the all-round progress of Goa," PM Modi wrote on X.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2025: Winter Session of Parliament Concludes; Lok Sabha Productivity at 111%, Rajya Sabha at 121%.

In Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hoisted the national flag at multiple locations, including his residence in Sanquelim and his official residence in Altinho, Panjim, as part of Liberation Day celebrations.Sawant also attended the Goa Liberation Day event organised at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Dona Paula.

"On Goa Liberation Day, we remember those who fought for our freedom. Their vision gave Goa a new beginning. Today, we continue to build a State proud of its heritage, confident in its journey, and committed to progress for all. We honour our freedom fighters by shaping a Goa that reflects their dreams, strong, inclusive, and forward-looking," the Chief Minister said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the people of the state on the occasion.

"Best wishes to the people of Goa on Goa Liberation Day. The current generation may not know that Indians required permission to visit Goa until 1961. Many great souls, including Prabhakar Vaidya, Bala Raya Mapari, Nanaji Deshmukh Ji, and Jagannath Rao Joshi Ji, stood against this and fought for Goa's liberation. After great sacrifices made by our patriots, Goa became an integral part of India. With heartfelt gratitude, I bow to all the noble souls who endured immense pain for the freedom of Goa," he said.

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)