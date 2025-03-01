New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to assist the traders affected by the massive fire at Surat's Shiv Shakti Textile Market.

Gehlot expressed his concern over the devastating impact of the fire on the livelihoods of hundreds of traders, many of whom hail from Rajasthan, in a post on the social media platform X.

In his post, Gehlot stated, "On 25 February, a fire broke out in Shivshakti Textile Market in Surat, causing huge losses to all the traders from Rajasthan who were doing business there. This fire was so terrible that it took two days to control it and it endangered the livelihood of hundreds of traders. I have written a letter to the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri @Bhupendrapbjp and requested that adequate help be provided to these traders so that the crisis affecting their livelihood and business can be resolved. We also request the Chief Minister @BhajanlalBjp to establish contact with the Gujarat government and ensure assistance to our Rajasthani traders."

The reaction came after a fire broke out in Surat's Shiv Shakti Textile Market on Wednesday morning and was only contained after nearly 36 hours. Firefighting teams continued their efforts to ensure the fire did not re-ignite, sprinkling water wherever smoke was present.

Meanwhile, the blaze, which began on Wednesday morning, prompted authorities to respond swiftly as they worked to bring the situation under control.

There were approximately 850 shops in the market, and the fire destroyed nearly half of the stores, as per the officials.

Earlier, Chief Fire Officer Vasant Parekh told ANI that the fire spread from the basement to the first, second and third floors.

"A few of the fire brigade personnel were stuck, but they have been evacuated. 15 teams are there. There has been no casualty," he added. (ANI)

