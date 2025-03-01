Patna, March 1: On his 75th birthday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday distributed appointment letters to 59,028 contractual teachers who cleared Sakshamta Pariksha-2. The event was held at the Samvad Room of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Patna. Of 59,028 "successful" teachers, 55,845 are primary teachers, 2,532 secondary teachers and 651 higher secondary teachers.

CM Nitish handed over appointment letters to 100 selected teachers from five districts Patna, Bhojpur, Jehanabad, Vaishali, and Saran. Twenty teachers from each district received letters from the CM personally. The remaining successful candidates will receive their appointment letters in their respective districts. With this appointment, the new teachers have been officially recognised as state employees under the Education Department. We Respect Nitish Kumar, but Now He's Not Capable of Running Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav.

They are now designated as 'Special Teachers', marking a significant step in improving Bihar's education system. This historic recruitment drive is expected to strengthen Bihar's education sector and provide much-needed employment opportunities to qualified teachers. After receiving their letters, these teachers will report to their respective schools and begin their duties. The District Education Officer (DEO) will issue separate orders regarding their school placements.

After appointing 59,028 teachers, the Bihar government is now gearing up for another massive teachers' recruitment drive. The Education Department is preparing to give another Holi gift to candidates selected in the third phase of Bihar Public Service Commission teacher recruitment. A grand event is planned on March 9 at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, where around 66,000 contractual teachers will receive their appointment letters directly from CM Nitish. Bihar Cabinet Expansion: CM Nitish Kumar Expands Cabinet Ahead of Assembly Elections 2025, 7 BJP MLAs Take Oath (Watch Videos).

At least 21,911 candidates have been selected for teaching from classes 1 to 5, 16,989 candidates for classes 6 to 8, 1,5421 candidates for classes 9 to 10 and 1,2479 candidates for 11th to 12th have been successful in the third phase and will be given appointment letters. Additional Chief Secretary of Education S. Siddharth has instructed all District Magistrates (DMs) to start preparations for the distribution process. These recruitment drives aim to strengthen Bihar's education system by ensuring a higher teacher-student ratio.

