Ludhiana, May 31 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector and two others have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 42-year-old friend, police on Saturday said.

The victim, identified as Gurjinder Singh, was a resident of MIG colony in Jamalpur locality and had been missing since April 16, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mandeep Singh, said that Gurjinder was last seen with Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bua Singh and two others, who took him out, claiming they were going out for a drink.

After Gurjinder did not return home, his mother Ranjit Kaur filed a police complaint following which an FIR was registered.

Morinda Police informed Ludhiana Police during investigation that a body recovered from a canal matched the missing man's description.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Gurjinder was shot dead when they were taking drinks in a park of Jamalpur Colony, police said.

The vehicle used to dispose of the body was also recovered, they said.

All three accused have been arrested, police said.

