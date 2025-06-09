Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Additional Superintendent of Police, Akash Rao Giripunje, died after sustaining injuries due to an Improvised Explosive Device blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma on Monday.

ASP Akash Rao was admitted to the Konta hospital for treatment following the accident. Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma informed reporters about the development on Monday.

Vijay Sharma said that ASP Akash Rao was a "brave" jawan and was conferred with various gallantry awards. He informed us that search operations were launched following the incident.

"ASP Sukma, Akash Rao Giripunje, sacrificed his life after being injured due to an IED blast near Dondra on Konta-Errabora road. He was a brave jawan and was given several gallantry awards. It is a sad moment for us. Search and operations have been launched", he told reporters.

Earlier today, a pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred near Dondra on Konta-Errabora road, due to which ASP Konta Division, Sukma district, Akash Rao Giripunje sustained serious injuries, according to IG Bastar P Sundarraj on Monday.

Some other officers and jawans were injured due to the IED blast.

"A pressure IED blast near Dondra on Konta-Errabora road; ASP Konta Division, District Sukma, Akash Rao Giripunje sustains serious injuries. Some other officers and jawans have also been injured in this pressure IED blast", IG Sundarraj said in his statement.

According to IG, ASP Giripunje was on foot patrol duty to prevent any Naxalite incident, given the call by CPI (M) for Bharat Bandh on June 10.IG Sundarraj also mentioned that all the injured are being treated at the Konta Hospital. Meanwhile, ASP Giripunje's condition is critical. Efforts are being made to shift him to a higher medical centre soon for better treatment.

"ASP Akash Rao Giripunje was on foot patrol duty in the area to prevent any kind of Naxalite incident in view of the call for Bharat Bandh on 10 June by CPI(M). All the injured are being treated at Konta Hospital. Among the injured, the condition of ASP Akash Rao is very serious and critical. The other injured are currently out of danger. Efforts are on to shift Additional SP Akash Rao to a higher medical centre soon for better treatment", IG Sundarraj added in his statement. (ANI)

