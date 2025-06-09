New Delhi, June 9: Several users on X (formerly Twitter) are reportedly encountering suspicious X ads featuring images of the Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal. These scam ads are allegedly part of a phishing scheme using AI-generated visuals and fake news headlines to deceive users. The goal of scammers is to use these scam ads, which are said to lure people for clicking malicious links that may compromise personal data. These types of scam ads are becoming frequent on social media platforms, which are reportedly targeting users with celebrity faces and false endorsements to increase scams.

These phishing scams work by disguising content within allegedly legitimate X ads. Once users click on the links, they are redirected to external websites that may collect sensitive information. The use of familiar faces like Shreya Ghoshal helps scammers to gain credibility. Such scam campaigns exploit AI tools to generate realistic but fake content, which can make it harder to detect for normal users. What is a Work-From-Home Scam? Know How to Spot and Avoid This Remote Job Fraud?.

How Scam Ads on X Use AI and Fake Headlines to Trick Users into Phishing Traps

Scam ads on X reportedly use AI-generated images and fake headlines to grab users attention. These misleading X ads mimic real news or celebrity endorsements and trick X users into clicking links that could lead to phishing websites. Once clicked, these links may steal personal data or install malware. So it is advised to always verify before engaging with such ads.

Scam Ads

Scam Ads on X

X User Raises Concern Over Misleading Ads Using Shreya Ghoshal’s Name

How can @shreyaghoshal 's office and PR and also @IndianExpress can allow such terrible fake & clickbait advertising to happen using their brand names.. and its not one off thing, but I see these ads in dozens daily on my Timeline. Misleading, Fake but am sure people can fall… https://t.co/9DDaczGVo4 pic.twitter.com/LljLupTfNK — Pavan Jha (@p1j) June 6, 2025

Shreya Ghoshal Warns Fans About Misleading X Ads Featuring AI-Generated Images and Spam Links

I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often.. Yes my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February. Now I have finally had the help from the @X team after lot of struggles in establishing a proper communication. All is well!! Now I am here. Also, there are… pic.twitter.com/jdgTUjWAui — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 6, 2025

Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal addressed her followers on April 6 through a post on X (formerly Twitter), sharing an update about her account and warning fans about scam ads misusing her name and image. In her message, she revealed, “Yes, my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February. Now I have finally had the help from the X team after a lot of struggles in establishing a proper communication. All is well!! Now I am here.”

She also raised concerns about misleading X ads using her name. Ghoshal explained that there are “weird ads that are running which are articles about me with very absurd headlines and AI-generated pictures.” She clarified that these are “click baits, which lead to spam/fraudulent links” and urged users to report them, and noted that, “I have no power in putting them down. I have tried my best. These are X ad regulations, which allow such ads to run. Hope they solve these matters soon.” What Are QR Code Scams? How Can You Spot Fake QR Code and Be Safe From Scammers?.

Elon Musk’s xAI Chatbot Grok Flags Shreya Ghoshal Ads on X as Scam Ads

The Shreya Ghoshal ads you're seeing on X are likely scam ads, not official promotions. They use AI-generated images and fake news to lure users into clicking phishing links. Shreya Ghoshal has warned about these, noting they exploit X's ad policies. You can report them to X for… — Grok (@grok) June 5, 2025

Elon Musk's xAI chatbot Grok also responded to a user on X (formerly Twitter) regarding scam ads featuring Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal. The chatbot clarified, "The Shreya Ghoshal ads you're seeing on X are likely scam ads, not official promotions." It further explained that "they use AI-generated images and fake news to lure users into clicking phishing links."

