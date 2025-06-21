Guwahati, Jun 21 (PTI) Tour operators from Assam and Bhutan came together to explore ways to promote cross-border tourism between the two neighbours, focusing particularly on the Himalayan kingdom's eastern circuit, a statement said on Saturday.

Discussions took place during the 15th annual general body meeting and convention of the Tour Operators Association of Assam (TOAA), organised at Samdrup Jongkhar on invitation from the Royal Bhutanese Consulate General, Guwahati, on Friday.

"The meeting witnessed participation of around 100 TOAA members and featured a very successful B2B meet with tour operators, hoteliers and tourism officials of Bhutan," the TOAA statement said.

It added that the aim of the meeting was to promote cross-border tourism with Bhutan, with special focus on its eastern frontier.

A special issue of TOAA's newsletter, ‘Tea Break', was also released on the occasion, highlighting potential of tourism between Assam and Bhutan.

The convention was attended by the commissioner and secretary of Assam government's tourism department, the opposition leader of Bhutan National Assembly, the Royal Bhutanese Consul General and representatives from Samdrup Jongkhar district administration, among others.

TOAA's efforts to build a conducive relationship with tourism stakeholders and policymakers in Bhutan and to promote cross-border tourism were lauded by the participants, the statement added.

