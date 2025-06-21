New Delhi, June 21: A 22-year-old man working in the film industry as a light technician allegedly died by suicide after he jumped off a building in south Delhi's Maidangarhi area on Saturday morning, an official said. A PCR call was received around the morning hours from Maidangarhi informing that a person, identified as Raj Prasad, had jumped from a building and appeared to have died by suicide, he said. Mumbai Shocker: Female Student Jumps to Death From Sathaye College Building in Vile Parle, Probe Underway.

A police team from Maidangarhi Police Station rushed to the spot and found the man lying unresponsive. He was identified as Raj, a resident of Suman Chowk in Chhatarpur, originally hailing from Uttarakhand's Rudrapur. "Preliminary inquiry suggests that Prasad worked as a light technician in the film shooting industry. His family has been informed about the incident," the officer said. Ghatkopar Suicide Case: ‘Depressed’ Man Jumps to Death From 3rd Floor of R City Mall in Mumbai.

The officer said that the crime team inspected the place of occurrence and evidence was collected. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further proceedings are underway, he said. The circumstances that may have led to the incident are being looked into, police said. The statements of acquaintances and those present at the location are being recorded, they said. Further investigation is in progress, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.