Guwahati, Jun 19 (PTI) Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia on Thursday announced the names of the new office-bearers of the party's state committee.

Among them are 10 vice presidents, four general secretaries and 10 secretaries.

The new vice presidents are Pulak Gohain, Parimal Suklabaidya, Tapan Kumar Gogoi, Rekharani Das Boro, Aparajita Bhuyan, Moon Swarnakar, Ashok Bhattarai, Juri Sharma Bordoloi, Manoj Baruah, and Ratna Singh.

The new general secretaries are Diplu Ranjan Sharma, Pallab Lochan Das, Rituparna Baruah, and Anup Barman.

The secretaries are Lakhya Konwar, Lakshinath Tacha, Bismita Gogoi, Monalisha Koch, Abhijit Kumar Nath, Ratul Sharma, Mahesh Deori, Siddhanku Ankur Baruah, Nabarun Burhagohain and Bitupan Doley.

Rajkumar Sharma has been appointed as the state committee treasurer, while joint treasurer is Narayan Deka.

Saikia said that individuals with experience and expertise in various fields have been entrusted with key responsibilities.

He said that special emphasis has been given to ensure geographical representation across Assam and the inclusion of different ethnic communities.

The party will also announce the names of presidents for the eight frontal organisations in the next 10 days, he added.

