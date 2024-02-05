Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ramkrishna Ghosh on Monday thanked the Uttarakhand government for bringing the Uniform Civil Code in the state saying that it should have happened earlier.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will table the UCC on Tuesday during the Assembly session that begins today in Vidhan Bhavan, Dehradun.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: AIM Commits to Preserve Varanasi Mosque 'Until the Last Breath' After District Judge Gives Permission for Puja in Basement.

"This (UCC) should have happened earlier, but it is happening now and I want to thank the government for it," the BJP MLA from Hojai, a constituency which has a sizeable number of Muslim population, said.

For the drafting of the Uniform Civil Code Bill, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister shared a graphic listing 72 meetings that were held by 5 member committees, adding 43 public outreach programs, and 2.32 lakh suggestions that were received by the committee.

Also Read | Karnataka: Miscreants Desecrate Shivling at Someshwara Temple in Uttara Kannada, Investigation Underway.

The UCC proposes uniform civil laws for all communities in the state.

A draft of the UCC was handed over to Chief Minister Dhami by the five-member committee headed by retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The UCC drafting panel also comprised retired justice Pramod Kohli, social activist Manu Gaur, former Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh and Vice Chancellor of Doon University, Surekha Dangwal. The drafting panel was given a total of four extensions.

The UCC will provide a legal framework for uniform marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance laws for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

The passage of the UCC Bill will mark the fulfillment of a major promise made by the BJP to the people of the state in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly polls.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that the draft report consists of 740 pages and has four volumes, which include suggestions from 2,33,000 people in the state.

"The village, which is known as the last village of India, was referred to by the PM as the first village, so the committee started the work of taking suggestions from their only, and other 43 places. A total of 2,33,000 people gave suggestions on it which includes 10 per of the families of Uttarakhand," Chief Minister Dhami said.

At its very first meeting in the second term, in March 2022, the Dhami government decided to constitute a committee to prepare a draft for the UCC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)