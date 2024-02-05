Uttara Kannada, February 5: An incident of miscreants desecrating the 'Shivling' in the famous Someshwara Temple in Narabail village in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka was reported on Monday. Some scribbling was found on the Shivling. According to the police, the incident came to light after the priest opened the door of the sanctum sanctorum on Sunday. Karnataka: Muslim Traders Debarred From Doing Business at 'Shahsthi Mahotsava' Temple Fair in Mangaluru.

The miscreants had forcibly pushed the door, broken the smaller lock and gained entry. The scribbling was found all over the Shivalinga and had been made with chalk. The miscreants left markings that read "JES 2024, 2026" on the Shivalinga, leading to many suspicions. The Sirsi Rural police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. Stampede in Karnataka: Electric Shock Leads to Stampede-Like Situation Outside Hasanamba Temple in Hassan, Several Injured (Watch Video).

A tense situation is prevailing in the region following the incident. Police said that the scribbling was suspicious, and experts were aiding in the investigation. The temple authorities informed the police that there was no confusion or internal strife related to the temple management. They asserted that they do not have suspicions about anyone. Further investigation is underway.

