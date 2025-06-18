Silchar (Assam) [India], June 18 (ANI): The Harang bridge at Bhangarpar on the Kalain-Silchar road in Assam collapsed on Tuesday night, causing two heavily loaded trucks to fall into the river below.

Rescue and restoration work is underway. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a bridge collapsed over the Indrayani River in Maharashtra's Pune district, killing four.

Following the collapse of a bridge over the Indrayani River in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday afternoon, the district administration on Monday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the four individuals who lost their lives in the tragedy.

According to Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi, the announcement is part of a broader response to the incident, which saw 55 people fall into the river. Of these, 51 were successfully rescued, and 38 are currently receiving treatment.

Speaking to ANI, Dudi provided an update on the situation, noting that an aerial survey was conducted today to finalise the search operation, ensuring no one remains unaccounted for.

"A total of 55 people fell due to the bridge collapse. Out of 55, 51 people were successfully rescued. Treatment for 38 people is still going on in the hospital. The condition of all the persons is stable. Unfortunately, four people died, and their bodies have been identified. There is no report of a missing person now. "This afternoon, we conducted an aerial survey at the spot to finalise the search operation," Dudi stated.

Dudi also outlined the formation of a probe team to investigate the collapse, comprising officers from the Irrigation Department, Public Works Department (PWD), Forest Department, and Police. "We have formed a team under the District Collector with officers from the Irrigation Department, PWD, Forest dept, and Police - to probe the incident, bring out the shortcomings, and review the existing SOPs," he said, emphasising the need to identify lapses and strengthen safety protocols.

Additionally, he has requested a structural report on all old bridges in the region to assess their condition and prevent future tragedies.

The District Collector reiterated a public appeal to avoid visiting such locations during the monsoon season, given the heightened risks.

"Again, I appeal to the public to avoid visiting such places during the monsoon season. I have asked for a structural report on all old bridges... Financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the families of each deceased," he added. (ANI)

