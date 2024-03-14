Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 14 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced a hike of four per cent in Dearness Allowance (DA) for the government employees in the state.

Holding a press conference here today, the Assam CM said "This DA will be applicable from January 1, 2024." With the hike, Assam government employees will now get 50 per cent dearness allowance (DA) in comparison to their basic salary, he said.

At the presser, the CM also made announcements regarding the recruitment of Grade-IV employees in Lower Primary (LP) and Middle English (ME) schools in Assam.

"Assam Government has decided that the 4th grade post recruitment will be from the local locality in LP and ME, High Schools on a merit basis," he said.

Under the 'PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli' Scheme, Rs 75,000 crore has been sanctioned by the central government. 3000 houses have solar panels in the state, he said.

"Assam Government will give an additional subsidy of Rs 15,000 for 1 kw, on 2 kW - Rs 30,000 and on 3 KW Rs 45,000 as subsidy. For state government employees and electricity board employees, the Assam Government will give 1 per cent bank loan interest. Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) will also give the additional cost of Rs 5,000 for a 1 kW solar panel for a journalist," the Assam CM added.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet approved a hike in Dearness Allowance for central government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners by four per cent from January 1, 2024.

Briefing the media about the cabinet decisions, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said 49.18 lakh employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners will benefit from the government decision.

He said the decision would cost Rs 12,868.72 crore per annum to the exchequer.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners represents an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 46 per cent of the basic pay/pension to compensate against price rise. (ANI)

