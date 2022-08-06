Kamrup (Assam) [India], August 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday appeared before the Kamrup District and Sessions Judge Court on Friday in connection with the criminal defamation case filed against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sarma is the complainant in the case and he appeared before the court for an initial deposition.

Meanwhile, the court recorded his statement as a complainant in connection with the case.

Advocate Altaf Hussain Mullah said, "In connection with the case filed against the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, the Assam Chief Minister today come here for initial deposition."

Chief Minister Sarma filed a criminal defamation case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as Sisodia alleged that the Assam government had given contracts to Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife's firms and son's business partner to supply PPE kits above market rates when COVID-19 pandemic was raging in the country in 2020.

Assam CM's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma in June this year filed a Rs 100 crore civil defamation suit against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Civil Judge Court, Kamrup (Metro), Guwahati.

AAP leader Sisodia, in a press conference on June 4, alleged that the Assam government had given contracts to the Chief Minister's wife's firms and son's business partner to supply PPE kits above market rates when the COVID-19 pandemic was raging in the country in 2020.

Reacting to the allegations of irregularities in the supply of PPE kits, Sarma had stated that the PPE kits were "gifted to the government" and his wife's company "raised no bill" for it. (ANI)

