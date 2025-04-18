Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], April 18 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, ushering in a new era of connectivity and progress in Karbi Anglong, on the first day of his two-day tour to Karbi Anglong on Thursday, dedicated development projects worth more than Rs 100 crore at a function held near Rengbonghom H S School in Diphu in Karbi Anglong district.

The development works, encompassing laying, widening, improving, and upgrading of roads, including bridges and other projects, are expected to revolutionise connectivity in Karbi Anglong.

Speaking at a programme organised for providing pre-school kits among the Anganwadi Centres at Diphu, Chief Minister Sarma said, "Today is an important day for Karbi Anglong. Connectivity projects worth over Rs 100 crore have been dedicated to the people along with other important projects. All these projects will bring about unprecedented development in Karbi Anglong."

He stated that the pre-school kit materials at Anganwadi Centres, as a whole, aim to create a joyful and enriching learning environment for young children, fostering their holistic development through play-based activities and diverse learning materials.

"The Anganwadi workers and helpers across the state have been demanding an increase in their remuneration for a while," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Considering this, he assured that steps will be taken to enhance the remuneration for the Anganwadi workers and helpers from October 1 this year.

He also said that a one-time grant will be provided to the Anganwadi workers and helpers. Stating that academic development is the road to development, the State government has taken steps to establish a Medical College, an Engineering College, a Sainik School, and a Cancer Hospital in the hill district.

He, therefore, stated that for running all these institutions successfully, the hill district needs human resources.

The Chief Minister stated that the government is taking all necessary steps to revamp the academic atmosphere, including the infrastructure of educational institutions, from Anganwadi Centres to colleges in Karbi Anglong, so that they can produce competent human resources.

"We have been undertaking various infrastructure projects with a strong focus on educational needs, and this effort will continue. If we aspire to provide our children with quality higher education, the foundation must be laid early, beginning with proper learning at Anganwadi centres," the Chief Minister added.

During the speech, the CM also mentioned the status of the inauguration of a few projects in Karbi Anglong. He stated that to alleviate the traffic congestion in Diphu, the 1.4 km, four-lane under-construction flyover from Diphu Stadium to the General Post Office, being constructed with a financial outlay of Rs 198 crore, will be completed by December 31, 2025.

Moreover, the target has been set to complete the construction of the 29.70 km road from Hamren to Tumpreng by the end of this year. He also stated that in West Karbi Anglong, the widening work on the 23 km road from Rongjangphong to Amtreng has been progressing at full speed. The construction of the Cancer Hospital is expected to be completed this year, the Chief Minister stated.

He also stated that his government will provide Rs 1 crore for the construction of the Bhupen Hazarika Stage in Diphu.

On the occasion, CM also unveiled the statues of Reng Bonghom and Queen Kareng Terongpi in Diphu and paid his rich tributes.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, upon his arrival at Diphu, chaired a meeting with the ex-cadres of six armed groups who signed the historic Memorandum of Settlement in 2021.

"The state government is committed to rehabilitating the ex-cadres of PDCK, KLNLF, KPLT-D, KPLT-R, KPLT-M, and UPLA and enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the peace, progress, and prosperity of the region. Together with the Centre's Rs 1,000 crore package and the State's development thrust, the government is implementing the Karbi peace accord in letter and spirit," the Assam Chief Minister said.

On the occasion, he also reviewed the Terms of Settlement with the ex-cadres of the six erstwhile groups.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Garlosa, MP Amarsing Tisso, MLAs Bidya Sing Engleng, Dorsing Ronghang, CEM of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang and other dignitaries, along with senior officials of the Assam Government, were present on this occasion. (ANI)

