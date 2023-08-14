Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 14: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off a March Past taken out by the personnel of Assam Police in connection with the culmination of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign at Latasil Playground in Guwahati on Sunday evening. Synchronising with the celebrations of the 77th Independence Day, the Chief Minister accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma also visited the war memorial at Dighalipukhuri and paid rich tributes to the war heroes.

The Chief Minister also attended a laser light and sound show followed by fireworks at the same venue. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that the exhilarating light and sound show followed by fireworks organised on the occasion of Independence Day would help the people to be moved by patriotism and love of the country.

Also Read | Delhi Police Receives Four Calls Over Bombs Being Planted in National Capital Ahead of Independence Day.

Extending his greetings to the people, on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, he appealed to them to participate in the celebrations of the day.

The Chief Minister also requested the people to take concerted efforts for making Har Ghar Tiranga and Meri Maati Mera Desh a success at citizen as well as institutional level.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rains: 257 People Died So Far; Estimated Loss Worth Over Rs 7000 Crore Occurred Since Onset of Monsoon.

He also requested them to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation as the country is stepping in the Amrit Kaal to start its journey towards centenary of the celebrations of Independence in 2047. The Chief Minister also thanked Assam Police for the March Past and for arranging the spectacular laser show and dazzling fireworks. It may be noted that 600 personnel along with 181 college students from 27 contingents of the police personnel and 12 college contingents participated in the March Past.

MP Queen Oja, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, DGP GP Singh, Mayor GMC Mrigen Sarania, and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)