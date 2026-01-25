Tinsukia (Assam) [India], January 25 (ANI): Honouring the priceless contribution of tea garden workers to Assam's 200-year-old tea industry, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched the Mukhya Mantrir Eti Koli Duti Paat Scheme at Doomdooma in Tinsukia district.

It may be noted that over Rs. 300 crore will be disbursed as a one-time financial assistance of Rs. 5,000 to more than six lakh tea garden workers, both permanent and casual, across 836 tea gardens in 27 districts and 73 legislative assembly constituencies.

Commemorating the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma also inaugurated mobile creches and mobile toilet services to ensure child care, health, dignity and a safer work environment for the workforce.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the launch of Eti Koli Duti Paat testified to the fulfilment of another election promise of the present State government.

He said that, for the scheme, budgetary allocation has been made to take it to a successful logical conclusion.

On this occasion, while delivering his address, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that the tea tribes and indigenous communities have made an immense contribution to Assam's social life. He said that after the British discovered tea plants in Assam and brought workers from different parts of India to cultivate them, nearly 200 years have passed. In other words, Assam's tea industry has now completed 200 years.

He said that in foreign countries as well as across India, people begin their day with a cup of Assam tea. However, the people who worked tirelessly sweating in the fields to cultivate tea plants and produce tea leaves, often remain unseen. These hardworking people have sent Assam tea to every corner of the world.

He emphasized that just as people take pride in Assam tea, they must also take pride in the tea workers.

Speaking about the long association of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam tea, the Chief Minister said that before going to school, Narendra Modi used to sell tea at his father's tea stall at a railway station in Gujarat.

He recalled the Prime Minister's appeal to give equal importance to the socio-economic development of tea workers after assuming office and stated that the present government is making the highest efforts for the welfare of tea garden workers and their families.

Highlighting the steps taken by the State government for tea garden and indigenous communities, he said that 3 per cent reservation has been provided for tea tribes and indigenous communities under the Other Backward Classes category in Grade III and Grade IV government jobs.

"Additionally, land rights will be granted to tea garden workers and indigenous families living in labour lines. From early February, application forms will be distributed, and after submission, land titles (pattas) will be issued. After 200 years, the residential land in tea garden labour lines will finally belong to the workers. They may even use this land as bank collateral for their children's education if needed. However, the land must remain in their name for at least 10 years, and if sold, it can only be sold to other tea garden workers, not outsiders," the Chief Minister said.

He noted that earlier, many tea workers did not have bank accounts, but due to the Prime Minister's initiative, they now have bank accounts, enabling monthly deposits under the Orunodoi Scheme. Beneficiaries will receive an additional Rs 8,000 on 20 February.

He also mentioned that earlier tea gardens had only a few primary schools, which were insufficient for securing employment.

"Therefore, for the first time in 75 years of independence, the government established 120 model schools in tea garden areas, with plans to open 100 more in February. Previously there were no doctors in tea garden areas, but now 27 reserved MBBS seats have been provided for tea tribe and indigenous students, which will be increased to 40 seats. Additionally, 250 seats have been reserved in paramedical courses. Over 150,000 students from these communities have received pre-matric, post-matric scholarships and other financial assistance.Under the Shaheed Dayal Das Panika Self-Employment Scheme, financial assistance of Rs.25,000 has been provided to make youth self-reliant. Approval has been given for 500 community halls and skill centers in tea garden areas. 80 mobile medical units have been introduced, and pregnant women working in tea gardens will receive Rs.15,000 as wage compensation for nutritional support. Tea garden football tournaments are being organized to promote sports talent," the Chief Minister said.

He described Jhumoir dance as a unique symbol of the energy and resilience of the tea community. Recognizing its importance, the government invited tea garden youth to Guwahati last year to showcase their dance before the world, and next year they will be taken to Delhi.

To mark the completion of 200 years of Assam tea industry, meetings have been organized across the state to express gratitude to tea workers. In all tea-growing constituencies--including Doomdooma, Makum, Tinsukia, Digboi, Margherita, Naharkatia, Tingkhong, Moran, Dibrugarh, Chabua, Lahowal, Charaideo, Sonari, Jorhat, Titabor, Golaghat, Kaliabor, Biswanath Chariali, Gohpur, Behali, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dhekiajuli, Barchala, Udalguri, Dhubri and others--6,03,927 tea workers and employees will be honored with Rs. 5,000 each as financial assistance.

He urged them to use this money for good purposes, including their children's education.

He further announced that 2,000 more beneficiaries in the Doomdooma constituency will be included under the Orunodoi scheme. Ration card holders are being provided free rice along with sugar, salt and pulses at Rs. 100, and the government is considering providing these items free of cost in the future.

At the conclusion of the program, the Chief Minister enjoyed a short play performed by local youth.

The event was attended by several ministers, MLAs, officials, district administrators, tea workers and representatives from various regions.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the welcome gate of Tea City Doomdooma, built by the Doomdooma Municipal Board. (ANI)

