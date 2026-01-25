Shahjahanpur Shocker: Couple Jumps From Second Floor of Pizza Outlet to Escape Alleged Harassment by Hindu Organisation Members

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Shahjahanpur, January 25: A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman sustained serious injuries on Saturday evening after jumping from the second floor of a pizza outlet in Shahjahanpur to escape a group of men who had accosted them. The incident, which occurred near the Bareilly Morh under the Kant police station limits, has sparked a police investigation into allegations of vigilante moral policing by a local Hindu organisation.

According to police reports, the couple was dining inside the restaurant when approximately seven to eight men, identified by the victims as members of a Hindu organisation, entered the premises. The group reportedly demanded to see the couple's identity documents and questioned them aggressively about their presence at the establishment. During the confrontation, the group allegedly questioned the pair about their castes. Despite the couple explaining that they both belonged to the Hindu community, the group began recording videos of them on mobile phones. Police statements indicate that the escalating harassment caused the 19-year-old woman to panic and jump from the second-floor window. The man reportedly followed in an attempt to assist her. Bareilly: 2 Muslim Boys Harassed by Bajrang Dal at Hindu Friend’s Birthday Party Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations, Fined by UP Police for ‘Disturbing Peace’ (Watch Videos).

Both individuals were rushed to a local hospital with fractures and other injuries resulting from the fall. Medical officials have confirmed that while their injuries are significant, both are currently in stable condition. Following a formal complaint, Shahjahanpur police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against eight individuals. Three suspects—identified as Pravesh, Sonu, and Harshit—have been named in the case, while five others remain unidentified. The charges include relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to harassment, criminal intimidation, and endangering personal safety. Action Against Bajrang Dal, VHP Members Will Be Taken for Vandalism at St. Mary School: Assam Police.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi stated that authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage and mobile videos circulating on social media to identify all those involved. "The law does not permit any individual or group to harass citizens in public spaces. We are committed to taking strict action against those responsible," the SP said. In the wake of the incident, the district administration has issued a directive to local cafes and restaurants to ensure more transparent layouts, including the removal of private cabins and heavy curtains, to prevent similar confrontations and ensure the safety of patrons. Police presence has been maintained in the area to ensure order, and further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News 18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 11:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).