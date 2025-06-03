Cachar (Assam) [India], June 3 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited Cachar district to take stock of the prevailing flood situation and emphasised that conserving wetlands in and around cities is one of the most effective ways to mitigate urban flooding.

Sarma underlined the environmental threat posed by the depletion of wetlands.

He said that wetlands in and around Silchar, such as Malini Beel, Maheesha Beel, Rangirkhaal and Singerkhal present a vibrant ecosystem serving as natural reservoirs and protecting these wetlands would significantly help in managing urban floods in the town.

Acknowledging the efficacy of wetlands as natural drainage basins, the Chief Minister remarked that when wetlands are lost, the situation goes haywire.

He added that the government is considering long-term policy measures to address the urban flood crisis sustainably.

Sarma, upon his arrival in Silchar town, visited six relief camps set up at the Government Boys' HS School, the Normal School, Kendriya Vidyalaya Silchar, Hiron Prova Sishu Mandir, Cosmic Market at Malini Beel and Ukil Bazar LP School.

He interacted with the camp inmates to understand their concerns firsthand. The Chief Minister directed District Commissioner Mridul Yadav to provide all essential relief materials to the camp inmates.

He also instructed the administration to pay special attention to the needs of senior citizens, lactating mothers, and children, and to ensure 24/7 medical care and access to safe and clean drinking water.

Sarma said that his government remains committed to ensuring timely assistance, rehabilitation, and support for all those affected by the current wave of floods.

He assured that as soon as the floodwaters recede, all efforts will be made to help the camp inmates return to their homes. He said that although the Barak River is flowing above the danger mark, no embankment breach has been reported so far. The administration continues to maintain a close vigil over the situation.

Sharing his observation on the Silchar flood, the Chief Minister explained that sluice gates such as the one at Betukandi couldn't be opened due to the rising water level of the Barak River, leading to water accumulation in low-lying areas of the town.

He informed that steps have been taken to install 10 water pumps to drain floodwaters, and the DC has been asked to deploy more if necessary.

He stressed the need for a permanent solution, including the construction of a dedicated pumping station for Silchar. However, he maintained that the reclamation of wetlands and the improvement of the town's drainage infrastructure are critical to prevent future stagnation.

The Chief Minister also assured that additional funds would be allocated, if required, to complete the Berenga embankment project, similar to the one completed at Betukandi.

He informed that Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika will visit Berenga on June 10 to oversee the embankment's progress.

He also announced that the Katigora Gammon Setu is scheduled to be completed by July 28.

Visiting the Sinking Zone area near the Barak river in Tarapur Shibbari in Silchar where initial foundation work failed due to unstable soil at 400 feet, the Chief Minister said deeper drilling would be carried out to reach stable layers, enabling the construction of a pedestal road in the area. So far, one death has been reported due to the flood in Silchar.

The Chief Minister handed over the ex gratia payment to the next of kin in a meeting held at the conference hall of the DC office in Silchar.

Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Krishnendu Paul, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai, MP Parimal Suklabaidya and several MLAs accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit. (ANI)

