New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and discussed the status of progress of key infrastructure projects in the state.

During the meeting held at the Union Minister's official residence, Chief Minister Sarma sought the support and cooperation of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to ensure the timely completion of ongoing infrastructure projects.

The Union Minister assured the Chief Minister of MoRTH's support for time-bound implementation of the ongoing flagship NH projects in Assam, as 'these projects will significantly boost regional connectivity, enhance trade routes, and accelerate the pace of economic growth in the Northeast part of the country.'

Later, taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, "In New Delhi today, I had a fruitful meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari. We reviewed the progress of Assam's flagship infra projects and sought @MORTHIndia's cooperation in their time bound completion. Minister has assured us of the Ministry's undivided focus on this matter."

Union Minister Gadkari also took to X and said, "Reviewed the ongoing National Highway projects in Assam, with Assam Chief Minister @himantabiswa Ji and senior officials in Delhi today. These projects will significantly boost regional connectivity, enhance trade routes, and accelerate economic growth across the northeastern region of the country."

The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, KK Dwivedi and senior officials of MoRTH.

Earlier, the Chief Minister met a team from ICICI Foundation and ICICI Bank at his official residence here and discussed ongoing CSR initiatives in Assam.

The meeting focused on strengthening, expanding, and diversifying CSR efforts in collaboration with the Government of Assam, as well as expanding credit access for microborrowers.

Moreover, Chairman of LifeCare Ltd., Jayesh Saini, called upon the Chief Minister at the latter's official residence and spoke at length about the company's foray into the booming health sector in Assam and its eagerness to bring the projects to fruition soon.

It may be noted that LifeCare, a Kenya-based company, had inked an MoU during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati in February this year in the health sector. (ANI)

