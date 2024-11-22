Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 22 (ANI): The Assam Congress on Friday demanded a discussion about the 90 MW solar power plant in Assam set up by Azure Power and Adani Green. The state unit of the Congress said that the matter of Assam should also be discussed when the JPC is formed.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is protecting Gautam Adani. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is also involved in this solar scam, who is the most corrupt Chief Minister of India. In August 2021, Gautam Adani visited Assam and met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and in February 2022, Adani's company Adani Green and one Mauritius based company Azure jointly started 90 MW solar project in Assam which was inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma," Bhupen Kumar Borah said while speaking to ANI.

Further, he said that the US court had already declared in the documents that the then Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had signed an agreement with the Adani group.

"US court already declared in its documents that then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy signed an agreement with Adani group to purchase 7000 MW solar. According to the report, Rs 25 lakh to be given to then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh against to purchase 1 MW. The Assam Chief Minister also started 90 MW solar power project in Assam along with Azure and Adni and signed an agreement for 25 years that APDCL will purchase the power from this Adani company. Our demand is that, when the JPC will form Himanta Biswa Sarma's involvement with this solar scam should be discussed. The same Adani is trying to get 7000 bighas of tribal land in Dima Hasao district," Bhupen Kumar Borah said.

He also alleged that the Assam Chief Minister was planning to give 7000 bighas of land to Gautam Adani.

"The Assam Chief Minister is also involved in the entire scam. When our leader Rahul Gandhi will raise this issue in the parliament, the Assam Chief Minister's involvement will also be discussed and it will be included in the JPC inquiry. Our leader Rahul Gandhi already announced that whoever is involved, whoever may be in power, you can take action against them. That is the stand of the Congress party. But first you have to start the inquiry from Gautam Adani. If you arrest Jharkhand Chief Minister, Delhi Chief Minister in Rs 30-40 crore scam, why do you not arrest Gautam Adani, this is our question," Bhupen Kumar Borah said.

Earlier, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had called for Adani's arrest and said that it was "clear" and "established" that Adani Group had broken American and Indian laws. The Adani Group has denied the allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green Energy. (ANI)

