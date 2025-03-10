Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 10 (ANI): Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on Monday announced that the Assam government will construct a new Assembly building and an MLA hostel in Dibrugarh with a cost of Rs 200 crore.

The state government has planned to develop Dibrugarh as the second capital of Assam.

"Towards our resolve to develop Dibrugarh as the second capital of Assam, we shall construct a new Assembly building and MLA hostel in Dibrugarh," Ajanta Neog said.

She further said that the state government will construct 17 Permanent Office Buildings to improve governance in newly formed co-districts.

"Strengthening our healthcare further, we will establish a Medical College in Darrang. We will construct an Agriculture College and a Veterinary College in Karbi Anglong. We will set up an Agriculture College in Patharkandi, Sribhumi. We will relocate the 10th Assam Police Battalion from Guwahati to Kachutali, Sonapur. This will provide safety net to the tribal people from encroachment of their land in that tribal belt. Additionally, this will give an opportunity to Government to develop a world-class central business district with modern infrastructure," the Assam Finance Minister said in her budget speech.

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed gratitude to Finance Minister Ajanta Neog over the State Budget and said that it lays a comprehensive roadmap to establish the state a "front runner".

In a post on X, CM Himanta emphasized that the budget will bring new momentum to the Assam growth story.

"AssamBudget2025 lays a comprehensive roadmap to establish Assam as a front runner state and builds upon the gains made over the last few years. Prime Minster Narendra Modi ji's mantra of Vikas Bhi and Virasat bhi is the foundational premise of this year's budget," he said.

"Our budget, rooted in fiscal discipline, envisages a record capital expenditure of Rs 38,759.18 Cr without burdening our citizens and at 85 per cent, our budget utilisation is the highest ever. Assam's expenditure will now be at a record Rs 1.55 Lakh crore with our GSDP growth at 13 per cent, ahead of the national average of 10 per cent," CM Himanta said.

The Assam Chief Minister further emphasized that the all-around progress of the state is once again the centrepiece of this year's budget.

"Today's budget will spur household savings and bring a new momentum to the Assam growth story. From a new satellite for Assam to a Proton Therapy Centre to a dedicated OTT platform, Assam budget comes with innovative but realistic schemes. Assam Budget stands for improving the lives of the downtrodden, prepares Assam for Industry 4.0 and helps unleash the power of our Yuva Shakti and Nari Shakti. My compliments to Finance Minister Ajanta Neog and the team for presenting an exemplary budget," he said. (ANI)

