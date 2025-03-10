Mumbai, March 10: The 10th Roza of Ramadan 2025 shall fall on March 11 in India. Fasting (Roza) in Ramadan or Ramzan is mandatory for all Muslims with exceptions to a select and needy people. It begins with Muslims having pre-dawn called Sehri or Suhoor. Iftar meal marks the culmination of fasting at the time of sunset. Scroll down to know Sehri time and Iftar time for 10th Roza on March 11 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

Muslims wake up for Sehri meal early in the morning prior to the Fajar prayer which is performed before the sun rises. After having Sehri, they do not eat or drink anything until the time of sunet. The fast is broken with Iftar which is an evening meal consumed when the Azan (call to prayer) of the Maghrib prayer begins. Notably, the Azan of Maghrib prayer commences as soon as the sun sets. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 11 (10th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:37 AM

Iftar Time 6:48 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 11 (10th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:16 AM

Iftar Time 6:30 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 11 (10th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:02 AM

Iftar Time 6:15 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 11 (10th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:34 AM

Iftar Time 5:45 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 11 (10th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:23 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 11 (10th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:33 AM

Iftar Time 6:47 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 11 (10th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:19 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 11 (10th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:08 AM

Iftar Time 6:20 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 11 (10th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:23 AM

Iftar Time 6:37 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 11 (10th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:18 AM

Iftar Time 6:31 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 11 (10th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:23 AM

Iftar Time 6:42 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 11 (10th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:46 AM

Iftar Time 5:58 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 11 (10th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:19 AM

Iftar Time 5:31 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 11 (10th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:24 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 11 (10th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:37 AM

Iftar Time 6:49 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 11 (10th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:16 AM

Iftar Time 6:29 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 11 (10th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:17 AM

Iftar Time 6:31 PM

The motive behind mandatory fasting for a month is to help Muslims learn self-discipline and self-restraint. Those who are sick, travelling, having their menstrual cycle, pregnant, diabetic or elderly are allowed to skip fast and make up for the missed days later. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is revered as a sacred time as Muslims believe the holy Quran was revealed to prophet Muhammad during this period. After Ramadan, Shawwal month starts. Subsequently, Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr and Eid al-Fitr, is observed on the first day of Shawwal. Eid is one of the two major festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

