New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam improved marginally on Monday as the number of people affected by the deluge came down by over 30,000, while Delhi witnessed a marked dip in minimum temperatures which settled at 19.3 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from Rajasthan and some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat during the next 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated place and heavy rains lashed isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and coastal Andhra Pradesh, it said.

Delhi recorded air quality in the "moderate" category and saw a marked dip in minimum temperatures, which are likely to drop to 18 degrees Celsius by Wednesday.

Low temperatures and stagnant winds help in accumulation of pollutants near the ground, affecting air quality.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said the city air quality index (AQI) will remain in the "moderate" category on Tuesday and Wednesday as high-velocity local winds are preventing accumulation of pollutants.

In Assam, the number of people reeling under the deluge is now 1,04,625 while it was 1,35,074 on Sunday, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in a bulletin.

A total of 312 villages in the districts of Dhemaji, Morigaon and Nagaon are under water now while 19,737 hectare of crop area is affected.

Flood waters receded from Goalpara district and entered Dhemaji since Sunday, it said.

The total number of people who lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Assam this year remained 122.

The bulletin said that Morigaon is the worst-hit district with 74,993 people affected, followed by Nagaon (25,123) and Dhemaji (4,500).

The IMD has forecast dry weather for most parts of the northwest India during the next five days.

Moderate thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places is very likely over Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura during the next 12 hours, it said.

