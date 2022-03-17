Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 17 (ANI): Assam Forest Department seized one kilogram of Pangolin scale from Guwahati on Thursday.

In a joint operation with the Guwahati Range and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Assam Forest Department arrested one accused.

A case under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, has been registered. (ANI)

