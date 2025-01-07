New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Assam government is actively negotiating with the Defence Ministry for declaration of the adjoining areas of Guwahati towards Nagaon as defence corridor, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Tuesday.

In his keynote address to the diplomats from 36 countries, industry leaders and other stakeholders, Sarma said Rs 1 lakh crore new infrastructure projects are coming up in Assam with three more new bridges over the Brahmaputra, a satellite city around Guwahati with help from the Singapore government, and railway line from Guwahati to Gelephu in Bhutan, among others, according to an official statement.

Underscoring the importance of green energy, the chief minister said the government's thrust has been all along on clean and green energy and renewal energy.

"The Assam government is actively engaged in discussion with the Ministry of Defence for declaration of the adjoining areas of Guwahati towards Nagaon as defence corridor," he said, ahead of Investors and Infrastructure Summit to be held in Guwahati on February 25-26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Advantage Assam Summit 2.0'. Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is expected to attend it.

Sarma said Assam has been making rapid progress in infrastructure, health, education and other sectors in the past 10 years.

He said the state government desires that all industries, including the Tata semiconductor plant at Jagiroad, coming up in Assam draw their energy from green power sources.

Projecting a strong and robust economy of the state, Sarma said Assam is one of the strongest growth engines of the country growing at a rate of 12.5 per cent.

The chief minister said besides a strong economy, the state is also an educational hub with reputed institutions, including IIT, AIIMS, IIM, Indian Institute of Technology, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, several state and central universities, agriculture university and upcoming projects like NIELIT university campus.

"Assam has the requisite skill and ability to deliver. It has the wherewithal to ensure that those willing to invest get similar incentives as offered by any other state of the country," he said.

Sarma said the government would create a corpus fund for production linked incentive of a whopping Rs 25,000 crore for ushering in rapid industrialisation in the state.

"Come and become partners of Assam's growth story," he appealed to the industries.

Heaping praise on Modi for according top priority towards development of the northeast region, he said it is the prime minister who named the northeast as 'India's growth engine' and 'Ashtalakshmi'.

The chief minister appealed to the diplomats to come to Assam on February 24, a day before the 'Advantage Assam Summit 2.0' to witness the biggest spectacle of Jhumur, a folk dance of the Adivasi community, to be performed by 8,000 dancers. It will be witnessed by the prime minister and other dignitaries.

"I appeal to you to come on February 24 to witness the Jhumur dance to feel the cultural vibrancy and youthfulness of Assam," he said.

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota gave an overview of the state's strengths and opportunities for investment in key sectors like tourism, fragrance and flavours, food and beverages, renewal energy and mobility and logistics.

He cited Assam's locational advantage as the gateway to BBN andEAN countries, rich natural resources, reliable and robust connectivity, skilled human resources, industry friendly industrial policy, policy ecosystem, ease of doing business and robust industrial infrastructure as key reasons for investment.

