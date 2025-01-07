Mandi, January 7: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Tuesday, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of five kilometres at 5: 14 pm. Tibet Earthquake: 6.8-Magnitude Quake in Dingri County in Xigaze Kills 126 People, Tremors Felt in Nepal.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1876598215275057392 "EQ of M: 3.4, On: 07/01/2025 17:14:35 IST, Lat: 31.41 N, Long: 76.89 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Mandi, Himachal Pradesh," National Center for Seismology (NCS) wrote on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)